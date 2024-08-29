Mayawati slams politics over crime against women in country

Expressing sadness and worry over crime incidents against women in the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Thursday slammed the politics being done over the heinous cases.

In a statement issued on social media, she said that the incidents of rape, murder and suicide of innocent girls, minors and women in West Bengal, Badlapur in Maharashtra, Bihar, Kannauj in UP, Agra, and Farrukhabad are worrying.

“The Central and all State Governments should rise above party politics and take strict steps in this matter, so that such incidents stop soon and politics should not be done in its guise. This is the need of the hour and will also be in the interest of women,” Mayawati said.

The BSP chief also raised the issue of crime against women in the National Executive meeting two days ago. She had said that women’s safety is emerging as a major national problem in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh.

“In this issue, mere rhetoric and catchphrases will no longer suffice, rather the Central and State governments need to work with the right intentions and policies,” she had stressed.