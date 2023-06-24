Mayawati slams BRS govt over textbook goof up

Even as Telangana Education Department tried to rectify the goof up over printing wrong Preamble of the constitution in Class X text books BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the state government saying such negligence raises doubts over the functioning of the state government.

The newly-redesigned Social Science textbooks of Class X were printed with the older version of the Preamble with both words, “Socialist” and “Secular”, missing. The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) then wrote to the district education officers (DEO) to instruct school headmasters and principals to download the corrected version of the Preamble of the Constitution and paste it on the new books.

However, the quick fix solution has not spared them from severe reproof that followed an uproar. In a tweet, Mayawati wrote, “Tampering with the Preamble of the Constitution printed on the cover of Social Science textbooks for Class X in Telangana and the disappearance of the words ‘Secular,’ and ‘Socialist’ raise doubts over the integrity and functioning of the government.”

She further wrote: “Such negligence is a matter of serious concern. The government should pay attention. Abiding by the Constitution is essential.”