Mayawati says her real successor will be one follows Late Kanshi Ram’s ideology

Indirectly sending a warning to her nephew and political heir Akash Anand, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) chief Mayawati Sunday said that her real successor would be the person who would continue the movement launched by Late Kanshi Ram and be dedicated towards the cause of Bahujan Samaj.

Earlier, Mayawati had expelled Akash Anand’s father-in-law Dr Ashok Siddharth and another leader, also close to his nephew, for anti- party activities.

In a series of posts on social media, she said ”For the BSP, the party and movement founded by the venerable Kanshi Ram ji after sacrificing everything, to take the caravan of humanistic self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar to power in the country, the interest of the Bahujan is paramount.”

“In this sequence, as a disciple and successor of late Kanshi Ram ji, I will also continue to struggle by giving every sacrifice till my last breath so that the people of Bahujan society stand free from the lives of political slavery and social helplessness,” she said.

But, Mayawati commented, “Therefore, like Shri Kanshi Ram ji, till I am alive, any real successor of the party and the movement, will be that person, who follows the ideology of Shri Kanshi Ram ji and mine.”

“At the same time, all the BSP officials and workers, whether small or powerful across the country, are required to continue to work with their body, mind and money by being accountable with full loyalty and honesty towards the instructions, discipline and responsibility prescribed by the party chief.”

She further said,” With this responsibility, especially on the strength of the cadre, along with strengthening the party organization at the ground level and increasing the support base in the entire society, we have to work with full vigour in the preparation of every election in the future so that BSP, the only ray of hope for the Bahujan Samaj, can get the expected and awaited success.”