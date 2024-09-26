Mayawati questions Yogi on the efficacy of his order against adulteration

BSP chief Mayawati questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the efficacy of his instructions to take the strictest action against those involved in food adulteration.

Terming the chief minister’s decision as a politically motivated move made to divert public attention from real issues, the BSP supremo wrote in a post on Thursday, “Again there is a lot of discussion that all this is less for food safety but more for electoral politics of division and public attention. Although there are already very strict laws in place especially regarding adulteration in food items etc., due to government negligence/connivance the market for adulteration is hot everywhere. But now what is the black business of adulteration by forcefully getting people’s names written on the shops etc? Will it end adulteration?”

She further wrote, “Anyway, the news of adulteration of fat in ‘Prasadam’ laddus in Tirupati temple has made people across the country very sad and agitated and politics is going on regarding this too.”

After politics under the guise of religion, who is the real culprit of such a disgusting mess with people’s faith, she asked.