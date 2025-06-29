Mayawati questions UP govt not sanctioning scholarships to Dalit students of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Univ in Aligarh

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Sunday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not sanctioning scholarships to Dalit students of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh.

Posting on social media, she wrote that dozens of colleges in many districts are affiliated with this university, and thousands of SC-ST students study there.

“Due to the failure of the government to timely and properly disburse scholarships for thousands of SC/ST students from dozens of colleges across several districts affiliated with Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh, there is widespread anxiety and anger among people as the future of these students hangs in balance,” Ms Mayawati said.

She further wrote that ”According to the information received, despite repeated correspondence by the university and district administration, the insensitivity and negligence at the level of the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow have resulted in a grave threat looming over the education of approximately 3,500 Dalit students.”

”Since the aforementioned university in Aligarh was established through the special efforts of the honorable Chief Minister, it is hoped that he will take a keen interest in its smooth functioning and urgently resolve this serious issue concerning thousands of Dalit students,” she added.