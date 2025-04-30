Mayawati hits out at Congress, SP over Pahalgam attack

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday targeted the opposition, particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, on the issues of the Pahalgam terror attack and Dr B R Ambedkar.

In a couple of posts on social media, she said that all the parties should unite and stand with every step of the government regarding the Pahalgam terror attack.

”All parties should unite and support the government in every step taken by it regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Doing dirty politics under its cover by putting up posters and making statements is creating confusion among the people, which is not good for the country,” she said.

Commenting on the Dr Ambedkar issue , she said ,” The architect of the Indian Constitution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar should not be insulted at all. Especially the SP and the Congress should take special care of this, otherwise the BSP can take to the streets against them.