Mayawati congratulates BSP workers on Bharat Bandh success

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati congratulated party’s workers on their participation and display of unity in the Bharat Bandh held yesterday against the Supreme Court decision in favour of the classification of SC/ST reservation and creamy layer.

The BSP chief slammed Congress and the Samajwadi Party for their alleged indifference towards the issue which, she said, reflects their casteist mindset.

In a couple of posts on X on Thursday, Mayawati called the police lathi charge and brutality on the participants during the bandh in Patna very sad and condemnable. “The Bihar government should take action against the culprits and the Central government should take the sensitivity of the reservation issue seriously in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and find a proper solution to it soon,” she said.

The BSP chief said yesterday’s shutdown showed how angry people are against the conspiracies of the SP, Congress, and BJP to eliminate the right to reservation of crores of people under SC/ST quota by making them inactive/ineffective. They will have to fight this battle on their own strength in the future too to ensure success.