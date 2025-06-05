Mayawati accuses Chandrashekhar Azad of being opportunistic, selfish

In a scathing attack on Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad, Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati called him selfish and opportunist.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mayawati said opportunistic and selfish people are misleading Dalits in the name of Kanshi Ram and her. “This is a well-planned conspiracy to end the BSP by the casteist parties. People need to be careful as these casteist parties, whether in power or in the Opposition, have managed by ‘purchasing’ these opportunistic and selfish people, especially some from the Dalit and other neglected communities, who have float parties or organisations.”

She further said that the opportunistic parties are engaged in misleading Dalits and other neglected classes to divide their votes. “They are taking Kanshi Ram and my name to serve their vested interest and even claiming to respect me a lot. If there was truth in their claims, they would would have joined the BSP rather than forming their own parties by playing into the hands of rival parties,” she added.

Mayawati alleged that the casteist parties are not allowing BSP candidates to win by rigging EVMs. Opposition parties are also raising concern over this rigging. All the parties, including the BSP, want to conduct all the small and big elections through ballot papers, which is not possible under the present government. “This can happen after the change of power. So, the party’s supporters do not have to be disappointed. In the current political situation, the system with EVMs can change at any time,” she hoped.

The BSP supremo said in politics, malice, envy, narrowness and litigation etc., are increasing against each other. The public is in a shock and is unhappy with the rude and vulgar conduct of the leaders and the poisonous atmosphere is disrupting the efforts for the development.