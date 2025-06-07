“May love and understanding fill our hearts and unite us all”: Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Eid-al-Adha

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha

In a social media post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone! May love and understanding fill our hearts and unite us all.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, and called for the occasion to “inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society.”

“Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity,” his post on X read.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes on the occasion.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wished people on the occasion, posting his greetings in Urdu, he said, “Happy Eid al-Adha! Heartfelt congratulations to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished people, calling on them to unite and foster a stronger bond to work towards a peaceful, harmonious, and just society.

“Eid al-Adha celebrates the noble values of selfless sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. As we celebrate this joyous occasion, may we all unite to foster stronger fraternity and work towards a peaceful, harmonious, and just society. Eid Mubarak!” Kharge’s post said.

As people across the country celebrate Eid, multiple dargahs and mosques were filled with people offering prayers early in the morning. In Mumbai, people offered Namaz at the Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah, while in Delhi, at the first light of dawn, people turned to the Jama masjid to offer their prayers.

The air echoed with chants of “Eid Mubarak,” as families, young and old, embraced and celebrated the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the festival symbolises.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

The date changes every year, as it’s based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or ‘bakri’. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India.