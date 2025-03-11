Mauritius is like ‘Mini India’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the deep-rooted cultural connection between India and Mauritius is evident in the warmth of the diaspora in the island nation.

Addressing an Indian community event in Mauritius on Tuesday evening, Modi said Mauritius is like a ‘Mini India’. “Our forefathers were brought here from various regions of India. When we consider the diversity in language, dialects, and eating habits, this place truly represents a mini Hindustan—a miniature India!,” the prime minister said.

“Whenever I come to Mauritius, it feels like I am among my own,” he said.

“Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family,” PM Modi added.

He further said that the decision has been made to extend the Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) card to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.

“In Mauritius, a decision has been made to extend the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card eligibility to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora. I had the privilege of presenting the OCI card to the President of Mauritius and his spouse. Likewise, I am delighted to extend the same honor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius and his spouse,” the PM said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, “I came to Mauritius 10 years ago on this date. It was a week after Holi, and I brought the joy of ‘Phagwa’ with me. This time, I will take the colours of Holi with me to India…”

“There is a feeling of belonging in the air here, in the soil here, in the water here,” he added.

The prime minister said in times of crisis, India has always stood with Mauritius. “During Covid 19, India was the first country to deliver one lakh vaccines and essential medicines. When Mauritius faces a crisis, India is the first respondent. When Mauritius prospers, India is the first to celebrate. After all, for us Mauritius is family, as I said earlier,” he added.