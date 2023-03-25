Mathura court dismisses plea for survey of Idahgah

In a major setback to a petition demanding survey of Idahgah near the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, a local court has dismissed the demand.

A petition was filed in the court demanding an Amin survey of 13.37 acres of land related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Idgah in Mathura.

Additional District Judge(ADJ) VI Abhishek Pandey giving his verdict here on Saturday said that the court did not consider it worthy of hearing.

Whereas, the Idgah side wanted arguments on whether the case was maintainable or not.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh had filed a petition in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division to remove the Idgah located on 13.37 acres of land belonging to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

In this, the judicial officer of Civil Judge Senior Division first ordered hearing on the maintainability of the case.

Against this order, the parties went to the court of the District Judge and from there the application was sent to the court of ADJ VI for hearing.

The court of ADJ VI heard the arguments of both the sides. After this, the demand of the parties to hold a hearing regarding the Amin survey on the Idgah was rejected.

Now there will be a debate on whether the case is maintainable or not in the Civil Judge Senior Division.

Petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh said that his revision application has been rejected by the court.

This appeal was made by advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh against the order of hearing on the maintainability of the first suit by the Civil Judge Senior Division.

In December 2021, Mahendra Pratap had demanded the removal of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the Sri Krishna Janmasthan premises in the Civil Judge Senior Division Court. He had said that a survey of the Idgah should be conducted by the Archaeological Department. The Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee declared the suit not maintainable and said that the maintainability of the suit should be heard first.

On this, on July 21 last year, the court had ordered a hearing on the maintainability of the first suit. Against this, the plaintiff appealed in the ADJ’s court. Here also the Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee argued that the lower court had not quashed their suit, so this appeal cannot be filed. Therefore, it is mandatory to hear on the maintainability of the suit first.

A total of 14 cases related to Shri Krishna’s birthplace have been filed in the court.