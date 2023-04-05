Follow Us:
Survey of Idgah adjoining Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi stayed

The court had earlier ordered the survey of 13 acres of the Idgah land by Amin and submission of its report by April 11.

Statesman News Service | Mathura | April 5, 2023 5:07 pm

Mathura court orders survey of Shahi Idgah from Jan 2

(Photo: IANS)

A local court in Mathura has stayed the Amin survey of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Idgah.

The court had earlier ordered the survey of 13 acres of the Idgah land by Amin and submission of its report by April 11. But on a petition by the Edgah side, Civil Judge, Senior Division Fast Track Court, Neeraj Gond on Wednesday stayed the survey.

Now, the matter will be heard again on April 11.

The survey order was passed by the court on March 29 last. After this, petitions were moved by Idgah and Sunni Central Waqf Board to stop it.

Yesterday, an application on behalf of the Sunni Central Waqf Board was submitted and order on this was reserved on Tuesday.The judgement came today.

