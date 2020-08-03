On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as ‘Amma’ wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Starting her message with a tale from purana, she said, “In the puranas, there is a katha on Lord Krishna, in which, during the storm and torrential rain he held the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger and protected all the gopi gopikas.”

“In the same way, the Prime Minister is awarded this responsibility, so that he can protect everyone the way God protects us, successfully,” she said.

She further said there is a danger of war from other nations towards India, and because of the pandemic, there are internal troubles due to which people have become weak financially, mentally and physically.

“This Raksha Bandhan, may our PM be protected through God’s grace, so that, through him, all Indians are protected with his actions. Even though his actions already are commendable, may God give him grace and strength to carry out his responsibilities with even more excellence,” she further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to her message by saying, “Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress.”