Massive manhunt launched for Hyd rape & murder accused

As the manhunt is still on for the main accused in the rape and murder case of a six year old girl in Saidabad area of Hyderabad demands for extra judicial killing have raised by a TRS minister and party supporters due to the political heat that they are facing over the heinous crime. As Hyderabad police contacted their counterparts in neighbouring states to spread the net further many people have demanded that the accused should be killed by police and meeting a similar fate as that of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor which took place in November 2019. Recalling the encounter killing of four accused in the Disha case Telangana labour minister Ch Malla Reddy said: “It is a terrible crime. There should be an encounter. He will be caught and encountered. There is no question of leaving him.” Mr Reddy also promised ex gratia and other benefits to the family of the little Dalit girl. Similar opinions were expressed by TRS supporters as well as they tried to defend the state government while dismissing the charge from opponents that this was a rerun of the Hathras rape and murder case of a Dalit girl. “This should be Disha 2:0 if he tries to escape while police are trying to catch him,” said a TRS supporter Ashapriya Mudiraj on Twitter. The parallel with Hathras came up due to an erroneous statement from municipal affairs and urban development minister KT Rama Rao who in an earlier tweet had claimed that the accused had been nabbed within 48 hours of the crime but the police is yet to take the main accused Pallakonda Raju in custody, six days after the crime was committed “I was misinformed that he was arrested. Regret the erroneous statement. The perpetrator is absconding and Hyderabad police have launched a massive manhunt for him,” wrote KT Rama Rao, correcting his earlier tweet. He has been accused by political opponents of a cover up. After massive protests by locals the police have released a photograph and details of the main accused along with Rs 10 lakh award. With even celebrities like Mahesh Babu commenting on the heinous crime, the ruling party is indeed feeling the heat. “The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. ‘Will our daughter ever be safe?’ is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut wrenching Cannot imagine what the family is going through,” said cine star Mahesh Babu while urging the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to her family.