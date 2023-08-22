Massive fire breaks out in Sonipat chemical factory

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory located in the industrial area of Haryana’s Sonipat district on Tuesday.

Many fire engines from different fire stations in Sonipat rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

Fire officials said that the workers had to run out of the factory to save their lives.

“We are trying to know the reason behind the fire incident and more than 15 fire vehicles were pressed into duty to douse the flames. Fire vehicles from Sonipat, Ganaur, Rai, and Kundali were sent to the spot.”