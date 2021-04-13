While Telangana police today booked more than 6,000 people for venturing out without face masks as the pandemic rages on, Andhra Pradesh today could not conduct Tika Utsav for the second day as the state has run out of its stock of Covid-19 vaccines.

Andhra Pradesh now awaits fresh stock of four lakh vaccines from the Centre either tonight or tomorrow to distribute among the districts. Despite ambitious plans to vaccinate large number of people in both rural and urban areas, the state was forced to make do with less than one lakh doses on day one and almost no vaccination on day two.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had urged the Prime Minister to send 25 lakh doses for the Tika Utsav. In many places those who were registered to take the second dose of the vaccine had their appointment rescheduled due to the shortage. Andhra Pradesh today registered 3,263 new cases with Chittoor district leading the list with 654 cases, followed by Guntur with 418 and Vizag 454 cases.

Telangana Police today booked cases against 6,478 people for not wearing facemasks a day after the state government made wearing facemasks mandatory in public places under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and levying Rs 1,000 fine on those flouting the order.

Hyderabad Police registered the highest number of 2,030 cases while adjoining commissionerates like Cyberabad and Rachakonda booked 514 and 670cases, respectively on the same ground.

However, political leaders and cadres came under fire for not wearing masks or adhering to other Covid-19 norms while campaigning in the bypoll for Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat.

Telangana reported 2,251 cases along with 6 deaths but the low count might be attributed to low testing on a Sunday. Greater Hyderabad area reported 355 new cases.