Martyred during UN Congo mission, 2 BSF jawans cremated

The mortal remains of two BSF Jawans laid down their lives on the line of duty while serving in a UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo in Africa were on Monday consigned to flames with full military honour at their respective villages in Rajasthan.

Martyr Sheeshupal Singh Bagadia, chief guard, who laid down his life during the mission was cremated in the presence of thousands of villagers at his native place Baggadiyon Ka Bas in Sikar district. Officials of the BSF, local administration and thousands of other people paid their last respects.

On behalf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a flower wreath was placed beside the body by former Union Minister Subhash Maharia. PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara who participated in the cremation of Shishupal announced that Government Upper Primary School, Bagdiya, Bas (Dudwa) will be named after Shaheed Shishupal Singh Bagdia and the amount will be sanctioned from MLA quota for the martyr memorial statue.

While martyred HC Sanwal Ram Vishnoi, head constable, who sacrificed his life on the mission, was cremated with full force honours at Band village in Gudamalani area in Barmer, a BSF official told SNS when contacted.

The bodies of both jawans arrived at Jodhpur airport by Air India flight yesterday where a wreath laying ceremony was organised by BSF for the two by Rajasthan Frontier IG David Lalrings.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary placed flower wreaths and paid his tribute to the martyrs.

Both jawans were part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo and were killed during violent armed protests in Butembo city on July 26.