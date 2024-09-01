Market valuation of 8 of top-10 firms surged by Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week. Among the top gainers were Bharti Airtel and Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services.

The most valued firms in terms of ranking were Reliance Industries followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel soared Rs 47,194.86 crore to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore.

The IT-major infosys, in terms of m-cap, added Rs 33,611.37 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,06,880.50 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 31,784.9 crore to Rs 16,46,899.17 crore.

ICICI Bank surged Rs 18,734.3 crore to Rs 8,66,374.41 crore while HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied Rs 5,600.24 crore to Rs 12,44,206.43 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) went up by Rs 2,340.25 crore to Rs 6,73,390.88 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced Rs 356.98 crore to Rs 7,27,935.97 crore.

Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 8,411.54 crore to Rs 6,52,739.95 crore and that of ITC declined by Rs 4,776.48 crore to Rs 6,27,587.76 crore.

Benchmark indices closed higher on Friday with sectors including auto, banking, pharma, and mid- and small-cap healthcare performing in a green.

Nifty 50 was up 83.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, and the Sensex rose 257.11 points, or 0.31 per cent.

Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 25,268.35, while the Sensex also scaled a fresh peak of 82,637.03 during the session.