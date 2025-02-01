Maoists will face dialogue with dialogue, bullets with bullets: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday reaffirmed the state’s uncompromising stance against Maoist insurgency, declaring, “Our policy is clear- respond to dialogue with dialogue, and bullets with bullets.”

The statement comes amid a surge in surrenders by Maoists in the conflict-ridden Bastar division, marking a pivotal shift in the region’s decades-long insurgency.

In a significant blow to Maoist dominance, seven high-ranking insurgents carrying cumulative bounties of ₹32 lakh surrendered in Kanker district this week. This follows recent surrenders in Narayanpur and Sukma, where nine insurgents with rewards totaling ₹79 lakh laid down arms.

“These surrenders are a direct result of our effective rehabilitation policy and sustained anti-Maoist operations,” said CM Sai, crediting security forces for their “relentless courage.” Since the BJP government took office in December 2023, 941 Maoists have surrendered, 1,112 have been arrested, and 265 have been neutralized in encounters.

The state’s “surrender-and-rehabilitate” policy has emerged as a cornerstone of its counterinsurgency playbook. Fifteen thousand PMAY houses have been sanctioned for surrendered Maoists and affected families to support this policy. Roads, schools, healthcare, and basic infrastructure are being prioritized in 44 Maoist-affected villages to dismantle insurgent strongholds.

“Those who abandon violence are welcomed into the mainstream. They now lead safer, dignified lives,” emphasized Sai, citing interactions with reformed insurgents during his Bastar visits.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence that Bastar, long plagued by violence, is on the brink of transformation. “Maoist ideology is breathing its last. Soon, peace and normalcy will prevail,” he asserted.

Key to this optimism is the state’s focus on development-driven deterrence, skill development, and employment schemes for tribal youth to curb Maoist recruitment. There is an accelerated implementation of central and state welfare programs in remote areas.

While the government celebrates declining insurgent activity, opposition leaders urge caution. “Surrenders are positive, but lasting peace requires addressing root causes — poverty, displacement, and tribal rights,” said Congress MLA Lakheshwar Baghel.

With Southern Chhattisgarh accounting for 70% of India’s Maoist-related violence, Chhattisgarh’s strategy is being closely watched. Security experts highlight the need for sustained investment in intelligence and community trust-building to prevent resurgence. As Chhattisgarh navigates the delicate balance between force and reconciliation, its success could redefine conflict resolution in India’s red corridors. For Bastar’s tribal communities, caught between insurgent threats and state action, the stakes have never been higher.