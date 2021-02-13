Maoist ultras have threatened former BBC journalist Shubhranshu Chowdhary and 4 others of meeting a fate like slain tribal strongman and Congress satrap Mahendra Karma for their alleged pro-corporate activities.

Left-Wing Extremist rebels warned Subhranshu Chowdhary along with social worker Faruq Ali, Leeladhar Rathi, P Vijay, and Ganesh Mishra of meeting the fate of Congress heavyweight turned ‘Salwa- Judum’ proponent Mahendra Karma by the ‘People’s Court’.

Karma along with veteran leader Vidya Charan Shukla, then PCC president Nandkumar Patel and other Congress leaders was assassinated in Bastar on 25 May 2013 by the Maoist rebels.

In a press statement issued by the Southern Sub-zonal Bureau of outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the ultras alleged that ‘fascist brokers’ like Shubhranshu, Ali, and Rathi have been propagating for the government despite its rampant looting of Bastar’s natural resources.