Maoist encounter: CPI(M) hits out at Centre for towing policy of killings, annihilation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday strongly condemned the encounter of 27 Maoists, including their general secretary Nambala Kesavarao, in Chhattisgarh.

A statement issued by CPI(M) Polit Bureau said, “Ignoring repeated appeals from the Maoists for talks, the central government and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh state government have chosen not to pursue a solution through dialogue. Instead, they are following an inhuman policy of killings and annihilation.”

In an operation carried out on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, the security forces neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Rao alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist.

Recalling statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterating the deadline, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo’s statement that there is no need for talks, the Left said the encounter “reflects a fascistic mindset that appears to celebrate the taking of human lives and is against democracy”.

“Many political parties and concerned citizens have appealed to the government to consider the request for dialogue. In spite of our opposition to Maoists’ politics, we urge the government to immediately accept their request for talks and halt all paramilitary operations,” the statement added.