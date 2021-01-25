In a sensational disclosure, a government source has reported that many Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured following a clash at Naku La in North Sikkim three days ago. However, the situation is said to be under control as of now.

Incidentally, Naku La was one of the original face-off sites, along with Pangong Tso, Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, in early May last year.

The clash took place when the governments and militaries both the countries were readying for another round of talks to resolve border dispute along the 3,488 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), said the government sources.

On Sunday at 10.30 a.m., India and China started a 16-hour long military dialogue that ended after 2 a.m. on Monday to resolve the ongoing nine-month-long border dispute along the LAC.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between both the countries took place at the Moldo Meeting point in Ladakh region, almost two months after the last dialogue was held between the two sides.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation. India has sought complete disengagement and withdrawal of forces from the disputed areas.

The details of the meeting are awaited that would be conveyed to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) by the military commanders.

Last year on 15 June 15, India lost 20 soldiers during a violent clash at Galwan Valley with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers. Chinese side though never claimed any casualty on their side.

The two Asian giants are engaged in a bitter confrontation for almost nine months at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

(With IANS inputs)