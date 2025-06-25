Drone with Ground-Penetrating Radar Helps Indian Army in Sikkim Landslide Rescue

A rescue mission by the Indian Army in Lachen, North Sikkim, has shown how technology can help save lives during disasters. A deadly landslide hit the region, about 123 km from Gangtok, on June 1, 2025. Three soldiers lost their lives, and six others went missing.

At first, rescue teams used traditional methods like digging manually, using sniffer dogs, and help from SDRF teams. But due to the tough terrain and danger of more landslides, it was difficult to make progress.

Then came a breakthrough. A drone designed by BonV Aero, a deep-tech startup from a Tier II Indian city, was used. This drone had a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), a special tool that can scan below the ground. Unlike regular equipment, this drone flew over the debris and detected what was buried underneath.

The drone found two spots where something was buried — at depths of 0.76 meters and 0.015 metres. Army teams dug at those exact places and found human remains. This helped speed up the operation and reduced risks for rescue workers.

BonV Aero CEO Satyabarata Satapathy said, “This was not just about technology—it was about the right timing and trust. The Army used our drone within 24 hours, proving that Indian-made technology can make a big impact.”

Abinash Sahoo, the company’s CTO, added, “In such conditions, tools like thermal cameras or dogs may not work well. But our drone gave a real-time, clear idea of what was below the surface.”

The data from the drone was shown on digital maps, helping the Army engineers plan their next steps with accuracy. It turned a risky and slow process into a guided and faster one.