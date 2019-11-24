The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to promote the holy Mansar and Surinsar lakes near Jammu as major tourist spots. These lakes had remained neglected as in the past the state government did not give due attention towards the development of the tourist spots of the Jammu region.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Navin K Choudhary, visited the lakes and reviewed the tourism-related issues and activities at Mansar and Surinsar. The Principal Secretary called for transforming Mansar and Surinsar into major tourist destinations.

After a detailed review of the ongoing projects under the Prime Minister Development Package and Capex Budget, he directed Deepika Kumari Sharma, Director Tourism, to immediately carry out the feasibility study of Gandola at Mansar through J&K Cable Car Corporation. He also directed for constructing a glass deck over the lake. The Principal Secretary also emphasised the need for installing a musical fountain at Mansar.

During his inspection of facilities at Mansar, he directed Asgar Hussain, managing director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) to establish a multi-cuisine restaurant in the and explore the possibility of outsourcing the restaurant through a reputed restaurant brand.

The Principal Secretary stressed for the introduction of environmental friendly e-rickshaws both at Mansar and Surinsar. He also directed the Engineering Wing to prepare a DPR for construction of underground drains around the periphery of lakes along with provision for Sewage Treatment Plants STPs.

He directed Nagendra Singh Jamwal, CEO, Surinsar Mansar Development Authority, to immediately take up the renovation of the Mansar Haveli which is a designated monument.

Choudhary also inspected the tourism-related infrastructure at Surinsar Lake and directed for exploring the feasibility of establishing an aquarium. He stressed the need for augmenting the recreational facilities for tourists in the park and start plantation drive with special emphasis on ornamental trees and flowering plants.

The Principal Secretary called for making provision for rescue boats, All Terrain Vehicle ATV’s, mountain cycles and signage. Later he also interacted with the local stakeholders. XEN SMDA, K.L Bhagat, AEE Tourism Rafiq and other officers were also present during the visit.