Manohar Lal hints at possible nuclear power facility in Goa

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Monday acknowledged Goa’s citizen-centric efforts in simplifying procedures for rooftop solar installations and new electricity connections, enhancing the ease of living for consumers.

Given that around 80 per cent of Goa’s electricity is procured from outside the state, the Union Minister urged the state to explore all possible avenues for local generation of power.

Manohar Lal, who held a detailed review meeting with Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, and senior officials in Panaji, also encouraged the state to consider the possibility of establishing a nuclear power facility as a long-term measure for energy security and sustainability.

The meeting focused on the power sector developments, loss reduction initiatives, and the progress under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Commending the efforts the government of Goa and the Electricity Department in ensuring power availability and achieving universal electrification, Manohar Lal said, “Goa has shown exemplary performance in reducing AT&C losses to 9.32 per cent, which is significantly below the national average. This is a testament to the state’s sustained efforts in improving the efficiency of its power distribution system.”

The Union minister appreciated the state’s significant progress in implementing infrastructure works under RDSS aimed at reducing losses. However, he emphasised the need to accelerate the pace of smart metering, which has the potential to revolutionise consumer engagement with DISCOMs through data analytics and AI/ML tools.

“Now that the contracts have been awarded, I am confident that the implementation will gain momentum. Prioritising saturation of smart meters in Government offices, colonies, commercial and industrial units, and high-load consumers will help ensure digitisation and improved service delivery,” Manohar Lal said.

Highlighting the importance of operational efficiency, the Union minister encouraged the state to further reduce utility losses and integrate more Renewable Energy into the grid. He mentioned that this would help lower the cost of power supply and enhance overall performance.

The meeting concluded with the assurance that the Ministry of Power would extend full support to the State in achieving its energy goals.