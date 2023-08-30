Mann warns officers against stir in favour of ‘corrupt colleagues’

Taking cognisance of a proposed agitation by Revenue Department officers “in favour of their corrupt colleagues”, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday warned them of strict disciplinary action against such officers.

In a statement, Mann asserted that inconvenience caused to the people on account of the whims and fancies of the revenue officers won’t be tolerated at any cost.

He said the staff in deputy commissioner (DC) offices along with the revenue officers are free to go on strike but any sort of inconvenience to the masses is not tolerable. Mann said, “These officers are free to go on pen down strike but then the state government will decide whether pen is to be given back to them or not.”

The CM warned the employees of strict punitive action due to this misdeed. Mann said there are a number of unemployed youth in the state who are ready to serve the state by taking the pen in their hands. He asked the officers to not go on pen-down strike for their vested interests or in support of those people who are facing charges of corruption.

The CM said the state government is firmly committed to wipe out corruption from the state. He said as a part of this policy the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

Mann said neither any corrupt element nor any of his sympathisers will be spared in the drive to make the system transparent, clean and effective in the larger public interest.