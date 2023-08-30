# India

Mann warns officers against stir in favour of ‘corrupt colleagues’

SNS | Chandigarh | August 30, 2023 6:02 pm

After closing ninth toll plaza in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said this is not the last toll plaza to be closed in larger public interest as more such toll plazas will be freed in the coming days. Addressing a gathering after closing the toll plaza on Samana-Patran road in Patiala, Mann said these toll plazas, which were in reality shops for the open loot of the general public, had plundered the public by flouting all the norms as per their agreement. He said it is surprising that instead of taking action against them in the larger public interest, the successive state governments had patronised this loot by turning a blind eye to their misdeeds. The CM said though the people had elected the governments for securing their interests but these power mad politicians shielded such defaulters just for their own vested interests. He said the previous governments ignored the ambiguities of these erring toll plazas and allowed them to mint the money illegally without bothering the general public. At none of the toll plazas, shut so far, the facility of ambulance or recovery van was visible despite provision for it in the agreement. The CM said the agreement of this toll plaza was signed on 1 September 2005 during the Captain Amarinder Singh government and the toll was imposed for 16 years. He said that due to several shortcomings a fine of Rs 1.48 Crore was imposed on the company adding that it could have been closed on 24 June 2013 due to these shortcomings. Mann said this never happened adding he said that the toll could have also been shut down on 16 October 2018 when the second overlay was not done but no action was initiated. He said after assuming the charge of office, when his government issued notice to toll plaza for violations, the company managing it moved to the court but this plea was rejected by the court. Mann said in larger public interest, the government has decided to close it. He said by closing this toll plaza Rs 3.80 lakh of the common people will be saved daily.The CM said the company was seeking an extension on the pretext of farmers agitation and Covid pandemic but his government has denied it. Mann said every single penny plundered from people will be recovered from these people by all means adding that FIR will also be lodged against the company.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann [Photo : SNS]

Taking cognisance of a proposed agitation by Revenue Department officers “in favour of their corrupt colleagues”, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday warned them of strict disciplinary action against such officers.

In a statement, Mann asserted that inconvenience caused to the people on account of the whims and fancies of the revenue officers won’t be tolerated at any cost.

He said the staff in deputy commissioner (DC) offices along with the revenue officers are free to go on strike but any sort of inconvenience to the masses is not tolerable. Mann said, “These officers are free to go on pen down strike but then the state government will decide whether pen is to be given back to them or not.”

The CM warned the employees of strict punitive action due to this misdeed. Mann said there are a number of unemployed youth in the state who are ready to serve the state by taking the pen in their hands. He asked the officers to not go on pen-down strike for their vested interests or in support of those people who are facing charges of corruption.

The CM said the state government is firmly committed to wipe out corruption from the state. He said as a part of this policy the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

Mann said neither any corrupt element nor any of his sympathisers will be spared in the drive to make the system transparent, clean and effective in the larger public interest.

