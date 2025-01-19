Mann praises women entrepreneurs for playing an important role in Punjab’s progress

Underlining the crucial role of Women in overall progress and development of the society, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that empowerment of women is pivotal for empowering the entire society.

Addressing the Women Empowerment Summit at ISF College, Chief Minister Mann complimented the Indian women in general and Punjabi women in particular for making marvellous contributions towards the empowerment of womanhood in the modern society.

He said that in today’s society women are playing a decisive role to foster social and cultural cohesiveness thereby bringing awareness amongst mankind across the world. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that women had tremendous potential to usher in an era of prosperity and development across the globe.

The Chief Minister said that today the Indian women have also shared the responsibility to safeguard the international borders of our country. He said that such functions are an appropriate occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to make strenuous efforts for raising the status of women and ensuring them their rightful place in the society.

Emphasizing the need to percolate the policies and programs pertaining to the welfare and empowerment of the women, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it can be duly done through the voluntary participation of social and non-government organizations.

The Chief Minister said that this could play a pivotal role in bringing revolutionary transformation in the status of women in general and girl child in particular about the socio-economic awakening in the society.

Lauding the MNC Grant Thornton for transforming the lives of women by supplementing their income, he assured fulsome support and cooperation to them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is heartening that 10000 Women beneficiaries who are members of these companies benefited through various activities.

The Chief Minister said that after the intervention of the company, income of women and households increased by an average of 40 per cent through various initiatives. He also lauded the practice of the company into capacity building of about 25 women members of FPCs into drone pilots.

Laying thrust on the all-round development of the girls by equipping them with quality education, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that given an opportunity the girls could do any stupendous task and easily achieve their target.

The Chief Minister said that due to this the need of hour was to provide them more and more opportunities to showcase their ability adding that the state government was not leaving any stone unturned for this noble cause.

Bhagwant Singh Mann also praised women entrepreneurs for their valuable contributions to the state’s economic growth. He said that with their hard work, dedication and commitment the women of state are becoming an integral part of the social economic growth of the state.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the significant impact of women on the progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people. He highlighted the state government’s initiatives to support women entrepreneurs to make them an equal partner in the progress of the state.

The Chief Minister said that by promoting women entrepreneurship, the state government aims to foster economic growth, social development and a brighter future for Punjab. He said that people of the state have bestowed a huge responsibility on the state government by giving a whopping mandate to them.

Citing his own mother’s influence and the phrase “Word of Mother” that renowned scientists couldn’t define, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he was impressed by the products created by women at the function and emphasized the need for a platform to sell these products globally. He shared his vision of showcasing Phulkari and other Punjabi products worldwide, inspiring women to become entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister noted that China’s women play a significant role in the country’s world-class products, contributing to its economic power. He said that likewise, given a chance, the Punjabi women can also carve a niche for themselves by producing these world class projects. Giving an example, he said that the Punjab government has provided sewing machines to women and placed an order of school uniforms from them.

The Chief Minister said that currently, 25 private schools and the Punjab Police uniforms are being prepared by these women. He also visited the FPC stalls of women including that of Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil, Basmati Rice, Honey, Desi Ghee Atta Biscuits, Pickles, Drone Technology and Handcrafted Terracotta Art. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that these FPCs will act as a catalyst for empowering the women in coming times.

He said that it is the need of hour to restore the pristine glory of the state and make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann said by the God’s grace his government is leaving no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of people and top priority is being accorded by the government to implement pro-people and development-oriented policies.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to provide ample opportunities to the youth to excel in life and so far, around 50,000 government jobs have been provided to them. He said that further new avenues will be opened for youth to ensure that they become an active partner in socio-economic growth of the state.

Taking a dig at the Akali leaders, the Chief Minister said that though it will be unfair to comment on those who attend Gurudwara functions with broken legs as they are paying for their misdeeds. He said that mistakes can be forgiven but the Akalis have committed sins which are unpardonable.