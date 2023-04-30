Mann Ki Baat program – PM Modi a communicator par excellence

‘Mann Ki Baat’ program has shown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a communicator par excellence, and he is today closer to the people, hearing them, inspiring them, across the country.

Modi’s Mann Ki Baat brought unlimited tales of courage and innovation to him and he presented these before the nation, sharing his appreciation, and enabling everyone to pursue their passions with greater vigour.

His words awoke people to their inner strengths, he assured them their labour would bring fruit one day. The Prime Minister told them about the nation’s priorities, and the people told him how they were working to realize them.

In course of time, over 100 episodes till today, Mann Ki Baat, since its inauguration on 3rd October, 2014, helped the Prime Minister achieve a direct dialogue with people and their distant locations, often returning to them to continue the conversation, with a hand in support.

Mann Ki Baat brought up issues of sanitation and hygiene, wellness and health, water conservation and sustainable development, turning the PM’s interface with people into a unique experiment in democratic governance.

During the 99 episodes earlier, PM Modi mentioned the work of over 700 Indians and around 300 organizations for their exceptional service to society. While he brought to limelight the unknown heroes, he was able to educate everybody about environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues.

The regularity of the programme on the last Sunday of every month made Mann Ki Baat a favourite radio feature with the young and the old, and at places where Doordarshan and All India Radio remain the main media of electronic communication.

People followed the mood of the nation and were inspired to think what action they could take for positive change. A notable feature of the programme has been the growing confidence of its listeners to share their stories and successes, which they admitted they achieved after the Prime Minister’s encouragement.

A listener who returned to the programme said the Prime Minister’s suggestion for “Selfie with Daughter” on mobile phones improved gender ratio in Haryana. The movement that set off after the PM’s suggestion was no less than the “fourth war of Panipat,” the listener said.

Sharing how the App E-Sanjeevani had enabled more than 10 crore consultations with doctors, the Prime Minister talked to Dr Madan Mani from Sikkim who disclosed that he had talked to hundreds of patients in rural areas and given them advice.

Another resident from Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, gave the other side of the story, and he said before the App came, he had to travel five to six kilometers for consultations for his diabetes as hospitals are far away. The App meant that consultations could be done without queues.

Such feedback for the Prime Minister proved informative for the Government apparatus too, and they could think of more initiatives. A simple, yet an incredibly effective medium, Mann Ki Baat helped the PM create a personal bond with nearly a billion people from rural to urban areas.

Not just administrative activities, the Prime Minister talked of revival of festivals, like cultural events to keep the young generation aware of traditions of Kirtan, Baul, Godiyo Nritto, Sree-Khol, Poter Gaan, Chou-Nach in Bengal.

A favourite of the PM has been to bring up work of women’s Self-Help Groups which help women earn and serve society in many ways.

In the 98th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Mr Modi focused on waste to wealth and highlighted the work of Kamala Moharana from Kendrapara district of Odisha, who ran a women’s group which made things like baskets and mobile stands from milk pouches.

Flagship programmes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan received generous support from listeners after Mann Ki Baat.