Mann Ki Baat: PM hails UP’s tree plantation campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government’s remarkable feat of planting 30 crore trees in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 22 was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat Programme on Sunday.

PM Modi highlighted the event as a significant example of public participation and awareness. The Chief Minister listened to Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme at his official residence.

The Prime Minister praised the tree plantation drive held under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi. He said that the campaign was initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, and was successfully accomplished with the active participation of the people. He emphasized that everyone should be a part of such plantation and water conservation efforts.

In response to the Prime Minister’s appraisal of the tree plantation campaign, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and tweeted on his official handle that the tree plantation drive has taken the form of a “Jan-Andolan” (people’s movement) here in UP, inspired by the Prime Minister’s initiative.

He said that the government is making dedicated efforts for the development of a green Uttar Pradesh, adding that on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, they are committed to planting 5 crore saplings.

It is worth mentioning that in the last six years, the Yogi government has planted 136 crore saplings in Uttar Pradesh, making a significant impact in the field of environmental protection. The state government is now committed to planting 175 crore trees in the next five years as part of its mission. This year’s target is to plant 35 crore trees, out of which 30.21 crore were planted on July 22. Additionally, 5 crore more trees are planned to be planted on Independence Day.

One remarkable aspect is that approximately 5 crore trees have been planted in the seven dry regions of Bundelkhand, which is a significant initiative towards improving the environmental condition of these areas. The Yogi government’s efforts in tree plantations reflect their dedication to environmental conservation and sustainability.

During the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the Prime Minister praised the growing interest of people in pilgrimage, especially in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where 10 crore people are now visiting Kashi Vishwanath in a year. He mentioned that the number of pilgrims visiting Mathura and Ayodhya has also increased. He said that this surge in tourism has created new employment opportunities for thousands of underprivileged individuals.

