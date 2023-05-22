Mann accuses Channi’s nephew of demanding Rs 2 crore for govt job

Accusing the previous Congress government of putting jobs on sale, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday alleged that former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had demanded Rs two crore from a sportsperson for a government job through a relative.

Addressing a gathering at Dirba in Sangrur, the CM said recently when he went to watch a cricket match in Dharamshala, a player told him that when he approached Channi with a request for job under sports quota, he was told to meet his nephew. His nephew told him it would take “two”. Mann said the player thought he was asking for Rs Two lakh for the job. But when he reached the nephew with Rs 2 lakh, Channi’s nephew abused him saying he meant Rs 2 crore, not Rs 2 lakh.

The CM alleged even though the former CM’s nephew used to demand Rs 2 crore for every job, these people (Congress leaders) say they are poor. “When the Vigilance (Bureau) goes to his (Channi’s) house, it is said that the vigilance is going to the house of the poor. Has vigilance ever gone to the homes of the poor,” he asked.

Mann said the previous regimes had plundered the state due to which state lagged behind in progress. He said the state government will recover every single penny from these corrupt leaders who had robbed the state.

He said ever since the AAP came to power in the state, his government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths completely on merit in a transparent manner. He said those who exploited the youth of the state will be made to account for their deeds.