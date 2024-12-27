Manmohan Singh’s death deeply personal loss: Sonia

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the death of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a “deeply personal loss” as he was her friend, philosopher and guide.

Expressing grief over the demise of the former Prime Minister, she said, “In Dr Manmohan Singh’s passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians.”

Stating that Singh was loved by the people for his pure heart and fine mind, Mrs Gandhi said his advice, wise counsel and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in the country.

“Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature. Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India,” she said.

Recalling her association with the former Prime Minister, she said, “For me, Dr Manmohan Singh’s death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions.”

“His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him, was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility,” Mrs Gandhi wrote in her message on the death of the former Prime Minister.

She said he leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled.

“We in the Congress Party, and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India’s progress and development are immeasurable,” she said.