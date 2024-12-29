Manmohan Singh’s ashes immersed in Yamuna

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ashes were immersed in Yamuna river in the national capital on Sunday.

The ashes of Dr Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalisation, were immersed by his family members as per Sikh rituals this morning at the Yamuna Ghat near Gurdwara at Majnu Ka Tilla.

Earlier, the ashes of the former Prime Minister were brought to the Gurdwara. Singh’s wife, Gursharan Kaura was also present.

Meanwhile, the Congress in a post on X wrote, “Today, the ashes of former Prime Minister of the country, Dr Manmohan Singh ji were immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara at Majnu Ka Tila with full rituals.”

Recalling the contribution of Dr Singh, who had served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, the party said, “We will always remember Manmohan Singh ji’s service to the nation, his dedication and simplicity.”

The former Prime Minister was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat here on Saturday.

Dr Singh, one of the most renowned economists, passed away at 9.51 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital on Thursday at the age of 92.