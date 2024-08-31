Manjhi reviews Khadi Mahotsav, 2024 preparations

Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi has emphasised the need to deepen and broaden the effort through focused approach on implementation of schemes and on the wider publicity and promotion of Khadi throughout the country to encourage people to wear Khadi cloth and contribute in creation of employment in rural areas.

Manjhi and Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje took a review meeting on KVI sector performance and Khadi Mahotsav, 2024 to be organised during October by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for promotion of Khadi in the country.

Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC wherein Secretary, MSME, Joint Secretary (ARI), MSME, CEO, KVIC and other officials of the Ministry of MSME and KVIC were also present in the meeting.

Advertisement