Special Khadi exhibition inaugurated

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi inaugurated the special Khadi exhibition which is being during festive season as part of nationwide Khadi Mahatosav to promote Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ and ‘ Atamnirbhar Bharat’ campaigns and to enhance the income of Khadi artisans. It will run till October 31.

The exhibition features 157 stalls from 55 Khadi institutions and 102 village industries units representing various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana, and Jammu.

A wide range of Khadi and village industry products are on display, including sarees, readymade garments, handicrafts, herbal and Ayurvedic products, leather goods, handmade paper products, pickles, spices, soaps, shampoos, honey, and more, all available for purchase at different stalls.

Artisans and craftsmen participating in the exhibition will also give live demonstrations of their diverse Khadi and village industry product range.

While addressing the media at the inauguration event, Manjhi, appealed to all citizens to purchase more Khadi and local products.

On this occasion, he made a special request to the people of Delhi to visit the Khadi exhibition for their festive shopping and to buy indigenous Khadi products, thus supporting the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) campaigns in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

He further stated that the broad objective of this exhibition is to strengthen the economic condition of rural artisans and traditional craftsmen, empowering them and preserving India’s vibrant heritage of indigenous craftsmanship. This exhibition has provided the country’s artisans with an excellent platform to showcase their art.

The KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, while addressing the media, said, _”Following the visionary approach of Mahatma Gandhi and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the proponent of “New Khadi for a New India,” the Khadi and Village Industries sector surpassed a business turnover of ₹1.55 lakh crore in the last financial year, directly benefiting Khadi artisans across the country.

Recently, on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, the wages of spinners working on the charkha (spinning wheel) were increased by 25%, and those of weavers working on the loom were raised by 7%, which is a testament to this. The KVIC Chairman further added that in his popular program ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had urged citizens to buy ‘Made in India’ products, and soon after this appeal, on Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi residents set a new record by purchasing Khadi products worth ₹2 crore 1 lakh and 37 thousand in a single day at the ‘Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan’ in New Delhi. This achievement reflects the people’s commitment to the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.”

To enhance the visitor experience, the exhibition will also feature live demonstrations showcasing India’s rich traditional arts and craftsmanship and captivating cultural programmes. This is not just an exhibition but a platform that contributes to preserving India’s indigenous craftsmanship by empowering rural artisans economically and providing them with an opportunity to display their craftsmanship.