Manjhi continues targeting ‘hypocrites’ as BJP expels controversial leader

Hours after he expressed regrets over his remarks, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi today again mounted heavy attacks on Brahmin priests for “misleading” the innocent Dalits saying he would continue targeting such people. This came even as the BJP expelled from the party its controversial leader who had announced a bounty of Rs11 lakh for chopping off the tongue of Dalit leader Manjhi.

“I had made the particular remark against those priests who eat meat, drink, have no knowledge of Hindu scriptures and recite Hanuman Chalisa when asked to chant holy mantras. I have no respect for such a group and will never be,” Manjhi said at a Press conference in Gaya today.

Denying he used derogatory words against the whole Brahmin community, the former chief minister said he would repeat his word thousands of times against the “hypocrites” who have been making the innocent people fool. He said he would never respect the people who treat Dalits as “untouchables” but never hesitate to accept money from them.

He refused to make a comment over the BJP saying he had no complaints from the latter. He, though, added his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) had an alliance with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U and on that very ground only, he is a part of the NDA.

Meanwhile, the BJP expelled its controversial leader from Madhubani district Gajendra Jha who had announced a reward of Rs11 lakh for chopping off the tongue of Manjhi. BJP’s Madhubani district unit president Shankar Jha said the controversial leader had been shown the door for violating the party discipline and his provocative statement against Manjhi. “Your unbecoming statement has damaged the party. You are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect,” district unit chief wrote in a letter to the controversial leader.

Jha reacted after the Dalit leader allegedly used uncharitable words against the Brahmin priests and his repeated refusal to accept Lord Ram as a God. Manjhi made these remarks while addressing a meeting of Dalits in the state capital on Saturday, triggering widespread protests.