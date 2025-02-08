Manish Sisodia concedes defeat in Jangpura, congratulates BJP rival

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course for a historic return to power in Delhi after 27 years, with afternoon trends showing the party leading in 47 out of 70 seats. In a high-profile contest in the Jangpura constituency, BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeated AAP’s Manish Sisodia by a margin of around 600 votes.

Conceding his defeat, the former Delhi deputy CM said, “Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency.”

Party workers fought well; we all did hard work: AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia concedes defeat.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won a landslide 62 seats in 2020, is currently leading in just 23 out of 70 seats. Several senior AAP leaders, including its national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bhardwaj, are also trailing in their respective seats.

In the New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal is facing a tough contest in his seat, with the BJP mounting a strong challenge on the back of Parvesh Verma. While unofficial results claim that Kejriwal has lost, official Election Commission of India data shows the AAP chief trailing by a margin of 3000 votes after 11 rounds of counting. Two more rounds of counting are still left.

Both Sisodia and Kejriwal were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor scam. They are out on bail as the court battle continues.

After stepping down as Chief Minister last year, Kejriwal had declared that he will reclaim the Chief Minister’s post only after the people of Delhi give him a clean chit by voting the AAP in power for the fourth consecutive term.

However, the results are against the Aam Aadmi Party as the BJP looks set to return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The final results are likely to be out by the end of today.