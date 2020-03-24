Manipur on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 coronavirus after a woman, who returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the virus. This is also the first case in the Northeast region of the country.

Test conducted on the throat and nasal swabs of the student at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) at Imphal showed that she was positive for Sars-Cov-2 infection.

The 23-year-old patient has been put in isolation at a hospital while her family members have been quarantined. The family is also being tested for the virus.

Manipur is among the eight northeastern states that has declared declared a complete lockdown to curb the Coronavirus spread.

However, essential services like banking, shops and markets dealing with groceries, vegetables, medicine, milk, cooking gas, and petrol pumps would remain open in most of the Northeast states.

The Manipur government has set up isolation wards at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and JNIMS in Imphal.

Only two states — Mizoram and Sikkim — are yet to take a call on the issue.

30 States and Union Territories, covering 548 districts have announced a complete lockdown, while partial curbs have been announced in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. This includes 80 districts, where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Nearly 500 Coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 492.

The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 446, after over 22 fresh cases were reported.

The deaths were reported from Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Thirty-six people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added.