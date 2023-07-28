The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hold an urgent hearing, today itself, of a plea by a Hyderabad University Professor Dr. Kham Khan Suan Hausing – a Kuki – seeking quashing of the summons issued to him by an Imphal court relating to his comments on the involvement of Meitei outfits in the ongoing conflict during an interview to Karan Thapar, a well known journalist.

Besides challenging the summons, Prof. Hausing also sought the quashing of the criminal proceedings against him by the Imphal court.

The criminal proceedings were initiated against Professor Dr. Kham Khan Suan Hausing- Head of the Political Science department of Hyderabad university – on a complaint by the Imphal East district court in Manipur.

Heading a bench also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul declined to hold an urgent hearing of Prof. Hausing’s plea saying that the matter is listed for hearing on Monday (July 31).

In a mention seeking an urgent hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover told the bench that this is about a Professor from Hyderabad who is in Manipur and has to appear before an Imphal court today.

As senior advocate Grover urged the bench to keep it today for hearing or keep it before CJI bench on Monday, Justice Kaul said that it (plea by Hausing) is coming up on Monday anyway.

Grover said that a bailable warrant could be issued against Prof. Hausing.

Justice Kaul said “Sorry, it’s on Monday.”

Senior advocate Grover mentioned the matter for hearing today itself before the bench of Justice Kaul – the senior most top court judge after Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud heads the bench in court number two as the matter was listed today before the Chief Justice court but the sitting of CJI court was cancelled due to non-availability of Chief Justice Chandrachud.

A Kuki professor and the head of the political science department of Hyderabad University had on July 24 approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the summons issued to him by an Imphal court relating to a criminal proceeding initiated against him in the wake of his statement during a Karan Thapar programme.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heading a bench posted the matter for hearing on July 28 upon a mentioning by senior advocate Anand Grover seeking an early hearing.

The petitioner, Dr. Kham Khan Suan Hausing has approached the top court for the quashing of the summons and criminal proceedings before the Imphal court.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East, Manipur, issued summons to Hausing ordering him to appear before it on July 28, 2023, in pursuance of the criminal complaint filed against him by a member of the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU), Manihar Moirangthem Singh.

The Imphal court issued summons taking cognizance of the alleged offences under under section 153A (which deals with promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (which deals with acts outraging religious feelings), 505(1) (statements conducting public mischief), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The criminal complaint is rooted in Prof. Dr. Kham Khan Suan Hausing statements in Karan Thapar’s programme.

The complainant has alleged that Dr. Kham Khan Suan Hausing has made statements defaming Meitei community and fuelling communal enmity in Manipur. Prof. Hausing in the course of the programme had sought the creation of a separate administration for the Kuki community.

Prof. Hausing has said that the summons were issued to him by the Imphal court ignoring the prevailing communal tension and disturbance in Manipur.