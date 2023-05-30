Manipur violence: Congress delegation meets President for judicial inquiry

A high-level Congress delegation, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu and sought setting up of a high-level inquiry commission, headed by a serving or retired judge of the Supreme Court, to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur.

”The letter and spirit of the existing Constitutional provisions related to the state of Manipur must be protected and the trust between communities should be restored through reconciliation and dialogue,” a memorandum submitted by the delegation to the president said.

The signatories to the memorandum include Kharge and senior party leader K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Bhaktacharan Das, OkramIbobi Singh, Meghachandra Singh, Gaikhangham and Thokechom Lokeshwar Singh.

“More than 2,000 houses have been either burned or destroyed. Some 10000 people, including women and children, are still living in relief camps and safer places without proper health and sanitation facilities. Thousands of people are rendered homeless and displaced. Almost all educational institutions are closed, denying education to students,” the memorandum said.

The party made 12 demands including firm and sustained efforts to control violence in every part of the state and immediate restoration of peace, harmony and normalcy.

“A high-level inquiry commission should be constituted headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge. The Union government must immediately take all possible measures to control and confine all militant groups and ensure that all armed civilian groups be stopped forthwith by taking appropriate action,” the party said.

The Congress said that villages near the foothills of both communities must be covered with adequate security so that armed militants do not intrude and disturb the peace.

“The Union government should take steps for the rehabilitation of all displaced persons at their original place or in safer areas with suitable security arrangements. Payment of dignified and reasonable compensation for loss of life, property, and all other things concerned to all the victims and affected persons,” the party said.

The Congress said that a special drive must be carried out to trace many numbers of missing people. “There is a need for immediate identification of those who have lost their lives and handing their bodies over to the bereaved families for the last rites. A special drive must be carried out to trace many numbers of missing people. A large number of children are living in the relief camps and special arrangements for the education of the students of the displaced families must be made.”

The party said that the state government must immediately take over the management and maintenance of all relief camps and provide proper health and sanitation facilities for all.

“Disruption of transportation of goods and essential commodities through the National Highways and district headquarters must be stopped. The letter and spirit of the existing Constitutional provisions related to the state of Manipur must be protected, and the trust between communities should be restored through reconciliation and dialogue,” the party said.