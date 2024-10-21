Manipur still awaits: Cong jibe at Modi ahead of his Russia visit

The Congress on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit, and said Kazan certainly beckons but sadly Manipur still awaits. Notably, the grand old party has been attacking the PM for not visiting the strife-torn state of Manipur.

The party general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Tomorrow the BRICS+ Summit begins in Kazan, Russia. Like most things the non-biological PM claims credit for, there is a solid pre-2014 history to such a Summit.”

“It was in November 2001 that the British economist Jim O’ Neill first coined the term BRIC–Brazil, Russia, India and China—to draw attention to a quartet that could become major economic powers of the world by 2050. In September 2006, Foreign Ministers of these four countries met in New York to explore how they could give political weight to O’Neill’s economic concept,” he recalled.

Ramesh, who is also the Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, said, “In June 2009, the Presidents of China, Brazil, and Russia, and the Prime Minister of India, met in Russia for the first ever BRIC Summit. South Africa was included in the group two years later when BRIC became BRICS. New Delhi hosted the BRICS Summit in March 2012.”

“Now BRICS includes Egypt, Iran, UAE, and Ethiopia as full members. A number of other countries are waiting to join. The New Development Bank formally launched by BRICS in July 2014 is headquartered in Shanghai,” he wrote on X.

Referring to Manipur, Ramesh said, “Kazan certainly beckons but sadly Manipur still awaits (PM’s visit).”

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said the PM’s abject failure in Manipur was unforgivable. He also demanded dismissal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the ongoing violence.