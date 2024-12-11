Manipur Police destroys 59 acres of illegal poppy cultivation

Manipur police has intensified its efforts in the war against drugs by destroying a significant 59 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts. In a post on his X handle, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the impact of these operations, emphasizing the state’s commitment to curbing narcotic drug production and trafficking.

In Ukhrul district, a joint operation was launched involving the local police, the forest department, Border Security Force (BSF) and district administration. This coordinated effort led to the arrest of two individuals—Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30)—and the destruction of 45 acres of illegal poppy plantations at Mapithel hill range in Phungyar.

The police action was part of a broader strategy to tackle drug-related activities in the region, with the arrested individuals now facing legal action following an FIR filed against them.

In Kangpokpi district, the security forces targeted another 14 acres of illegal poppy plantations near Thonglang Akutpa. The destruction of these plantations was carried out by a combined team of Kangpokpi district police and 90 CRPF personnel, led by Additional SP (L/O) under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi. An FIR has been registered and subsequent investigations are underway to hold those involved accountable for their actions.

The CM commended the efforts of the security forces for their work in dismantling these illegal poppy plantations.He also expressed gratitude to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their critical role in these anti-drug operations, underscoring the collective effort needed to address the drug menace in the region. The Manipur government remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating narcotic production and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens through stringent law enforcement measures, he said.