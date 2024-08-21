Manipur Police Bust Notorious Extortion Gang in Imphal

In a significant breakthrough, the Manipur police have dismantled a notorious gang involved in extortion and vehicle theft, leading to the arrest of three individuals in Imphal.

Following a tip off the arrests were made during a raid in the Lilong Chajing area of Imphal West district.

The arrested suspects, identified as Athokpam Digson Singh (24), Maibam Suresh Singh (29), and Chanambam Naotomba Singh (21), have a history of criminal activities, according to a police official.

During the operation, the police recovered a cache of weapons, including a 5.56mm INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with an empty magazine, a 5.56mm INSAS rifle with an empty magazine, and a .32 pistol with a live round and magazine.

Additionally, the police seized a stolen four-wheeler, Rs 11,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and other miscellaneous items from the suspects.

While some gang members managed to evade capture, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated items are currently in police custody, and legal proceedings are underway, the official stated.