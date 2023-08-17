Manipur Meitei body urges Center not to hold talk with Kuki militant outfits

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of the Meitei community, on Thursday strongly objected the Central government’s plans to talk with the Kuki militant outfits and urged the Center not to hold any talk with them.

The COCOMI said that the Central government planned to hold talks with the umbrella “organisations of immigrant Chin Kuki Narco Terrorists — United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

“The steps taken by the Gol are quite wrong and unacceptable to the peoples of Manipur even if there is a geopolitical and security strategy. It is also quite questionable as to why GOI should use illegal immigrants of Chin Kuki Narco Terrorist in our own geopolitical and security strategy by mistrusting its own indigenous citizens of India,” said COCOMI media coordinator Somorendro Thokchom.

The organisation in a statement said that India’s original citizens of Manipur should not be a sacrificial goat for its hidden agendas to Chin Kuki Immigrants.

“Manipur has enough strength and strategy to protect and preserve the nation’s interest and its boundary, especially its border.”

The COCOMI said that the proposed talk by the GOI with the foreign militants amidst the present Manipur situation would create another tension among the original citizens who have already been displaced and their houses burnt and even not allowing them to look after their houses.

It said that the proposed talk with the Chin Kuki Narco Terrorists would be the second round of talk between the Gol and the Militant groups after July 26, when they raised the call for separate administrations which are strongly objected by the people of Manipur.

“It is also pertinent to remember that 10 Kuki MLAs urged the centre for the same administration on May 12 after the outbreak of the external aggression of Chin Kuki Narco terrorists from Churachandpur side.”

The COCOMI claimed that the Kuki militant leaders — Thanglianpao Guite and P. S. Haokip — are Myanmar citizens.

“Our heartfelt request to the Central government is not to have any talk with such immigrants and any conclusions cannot be made as per rule of the land.

It is also urged the Union government that the government should not provide equal treatment to such foreigners at par with the original citizens of India at any cost,” the COCOMI stated in its statement.