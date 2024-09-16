Manipur lifts mobile internet ban; Schools set to resume normal classes from Sept 17

The Manipur government has lifted the ban on mobile internet services across the state following a review of the prevailing law and order situation.

The ban, initially imposed as a preventive measure to maintain public safety amid unrest, was formally revoked through a government order on September 16.

In a statement, the Home Department of Manipur announced the decision, citing the restoration of peace as the reason behind lifting the suspension of all telecom services, including mobile data, lease lines, VSATs, and VPNs. The internet ban, originally imposed on September 10 for five days and extended until September 20, has now been lifted with immediate effect, agencies reported.

Advertisement

The order further instructed all mobile service providers to ensure the immediate resumption of internet services across the state. Chief Minister N Biren Singh also took to social media platform X, urging citizens to use the internet responsibly and avoid sharing inflammatory content that could disrupt peace and harmony.

Additionally, schools across Manipur are set to reopen on September 17, after a previous closure due to concerns over student safety amid ongoing unrest. The decision to resume classes applies to all government, government-aided, private, and central schools. Zonal Education Officers have been directed to ensure that schools within their jurisdiction are informed and that necessary steps are taken to facilitate the reopening.

The state’s Directorate of Education had previously ordered the closure of all educational institutions on September 7 as a precautionary measure. With the situation now under control, the government has approved the reopening of schools, ensuring a return to normalcy for students and teachers alike.