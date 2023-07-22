Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the incident where two women were paraded in the nude in Manipur was condemnable but what happened in West Bengal was “even more unfortunate.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the responsibility and assured that injustice against women will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators,” Dharmendra Pradhan said in Bhubaneswar. “Whatever happened in Manpiur is unfortunate but what happened in West Bengal is even more unfortunate. It is worrisome and shameful,” the Union Minister said.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to provide security to women in the State.

The party’s West Bengal in charge Amit Malviya today tweeted that two tribal women were allegedly “stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly” in Malda a few days ago while police remained a “mute spectator”.

The ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its response said that the BJP was needlessly politicising the issue and the women were caught stealing, which prompted outrage by the locals.

Malviya tweeted a purported video, that has surfaced on social media, of the incident, which he claimed took place on July 19 in Pakua Hat, a weekly market, of Bamangola Police Station in Malda.

Women and Child Development minister of West Bengal Shashi Panja said, “There is absolutely no need to politicise he Malda incident. It was a case of theft, where the two ladies tried to steal something from the market. A group of women tried to take law and order into their hands and started beating them. However, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter.”

“It has nothing to do with politics though we have taken suo motu of the incident,” Panja said.