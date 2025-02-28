Manipur Guv extends deadline for surrender of looted arms till Mar 6

In response to appeals from residents across both hill and valley regions, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for the voluntary surrender of looted and illegal arms until 4 pm on March 6.

The extension follows the expiration of the initial seven-day period, which saw continued calls from various groups for more time to comply.

“Upon the expiry of the seven-day deadline for the voluntary surrender of arms, there have been requests from both the valley and hill areas to extend the period. I have considered these requests and decided to extend the deadline until 4 PM on March 6,” read an official statement from the Governor’s office.

The statement further assured that individuals who surrender their weapons within this period will not face punitive action. “This is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society,” it emphasized.

Governor Bhalla initially issued the appeal on February 20, urging warring groups to voluntarily return weapons looted from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days. This directive came amid ongoing efforts to stabilize the conflict-ridden state, where an estimated 6,000 weapons have been stolen from state armories since violence erupted in May 2023.

The issue of illegal arms has exacerbated tensions in Manipur, where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has led to widespread unrest. Authorities believe that reclaiming these weapons is a crucial step toward restoring law and order.

The central government has been actively engaged in efforts to bring normalcy to Manipur, particularly after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule.

The surrender of looted arms is viewed as a foundational move in this process, paving the way for further reconciliation and governance reforms.