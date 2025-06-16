Manipur group leads appeal for dignified return of Air India crash victims

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has issued a public appeal urging community members, civil society groups, and local organisations to come together in receiving the mortal remains of two Manipuri women who tragically lost their lives in the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI 171 on June 12.

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Namlunthem Singson were among the victims of the ill-fated flight bound for Gatwick, London, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Their untimely deaths have cast a shadow of grief across Manipur, sparking spontaneous outpourings of sorrow, including candlelight vigils and interfaith prayer meetings across districts.

In a statement, COCOMI expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy and called upon the public to extend solidarity and logistical support as the bodies are expected to arrive in Manipur once DNA identification, currently underway, is completed—likely within the next 72 hours.

The organisation stressed the importance of ensuring a dignified homecoming and urged all stakeholders, including local youth clubs, religious leaders, and community elders, to be present at Imphal Airport for the solemn occasion.

The June 12 crash of Flight AI 171 is one of the deadliest in recent Indian aviation history. The Boeing aircraft, carrying over 200 passengers, experienced a technical failure shortly after takeoff, leading to its catastrophic descent into a sparsely populated area outside Ahmedabad. Recovery operations are ongoing, and authorities have begun the process of DNA identification to confirm the identities of the deceased.

COCOMI, which plays a pivotal role in civil society engagement in the state, is also liaising with the Manipur government and central agencies to ensure smooth coordination for the transportation and final rites of the victims. It has pledged to assist the bereaved families at every step, including emotional counselling, logistical aid, and traditional rituals, as needed.

“The pain of losing these young lives is not just felt by the families, but by the entire state,” the COCOMI statement read. “In this moment of immense grief, we must come together as one—across communities and divides—to show that we stand by our daughters and their families.”