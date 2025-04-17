Security forces in Manipur nab two militants with arms, tactical gear

Security forces apprehended two active cadres of banned militant outfits in separate operations in Manipur and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and tactical equipment from their possession.

The arrests were made in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, while a separate arms haul was reported from the Churachandpur district.

In the first operation, conducted near the tri-junction of Laiharobam Leirak in Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station, a cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Lalumba faction was arrested. He has been identified as Wahengbam Ramananda Singh, 50, a resident of Kontha Ahallup Mayai Leikai.

Security personnel recovered one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, six live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two .32 caliber pistols with magazines, eight rounds of .32 caliber ammunition, and a mobile phone from Singh’s possession.

Another insurgent affiliated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was apprehended from Phayeng village under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West.

The arrested militant, identified as Angom Ajoy Meitei, 32, of Phayeng Mayai Leikai, was found with a bulletproof jacket, bulletproof helmet, military-style waist belt, telescope, and a mobile phone.

In a separate incident, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during a search operation in Saidan village under the Churachandpur Police Station in the Churachandpur district. The seized items include one .303 rifle with magazine, one 9 mm pistol, one modified carbine machine gun with magazine, one locally made single-barrel gun, one modified long-range 81 mm mortar, two locally fabricated pipe guns, one short-range tear smoke shell, and one long-range tear smoke shell.

Security forces have intensified area domination and search operations across sensitive hill and valley regions amid continuing ethnic tensions and sporadic violence in the state.

Manipur, which has seen a fragile peace disrupted since ethnic clashes erupted in 2023, continues to grapple with armed militancy. While several insurgent groups operate under suspension-of-operation agreements, factions like KCP and KYKL remain active, often engaging in extortion and attacks on security personnel.