Manipur delegation calls on Rahul Gandhi

A delegation from Manipur called on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi here on Friday, and discussed issues pertaining to the strife-torn state.

“A senior leadership delegation representing various communities from Manipur met with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Parliament today,” the Congress said.

Advertisement

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, who has been criticizing the ruling BJP over the situation in the northeastern state, was also part of the delegation.

Advertisement

Notably, earlier last month, Manipur was brought under President’s Rule following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who had stepped down amid internal dissent within the state BJP unit and mounting pressure from the Opposition Congress.

The Centre’s decision came after the BJP had failed to reach a consensus on a new leader, plunging the violence-hit state into political uncertainty.

The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn state.

The party said the Prime Minister visited all over the world but did not find the time nor the inclination to reach out to the people of the state in Imphal and other places.

“Congress demands that he visit Manipur immediately. This is the very least he can do to show his concern if he has any,” the party had said.

It may be mentioned that the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023 continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.