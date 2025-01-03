Manipur CM refutes Cong claims; defends apology amidst crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has clarified that his recent apology for the ongoing unrest in the state was directed towards victims of the conflict, not towards those he termed as “terrorists.”

Responding to Congress’s criticism, Singh stated that his remarks were being misinterpreted to politicize the sensitive situation.

“Congress can say anything; they can even claim the sun is the moon. My apology was for those who lost loved ones or were displaced. Why should I apologize to terrorists?” Singh said on the sidelines to the media during the oath-taking ceremony of Manipur’s newly appointed Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress party of being the root cause of the current turmoil, alleging that their intent was to obstruct peace and normalcy in the state.

Singh’s statement on New Year’s Eve seeking an apology for the violence that marred the state for the last one year stirred a volley of reactions from the opposition party who termed the confession as an admission of guilt.

Singh lauded the appointment of Bhalla as Manipur’s governor, describing him as a competent and experienced individual.

“I know Bhalla Ji well. His vast experience in critical administrative roles will be instrumental in resolving Manipur’s challenges. This decision reflects the central government’s serious commitment to the state’s well-being,” he added.

Regarding the ongoing ethnic violence, Singh acknowledged its complexity but assured the people that 60-70% of their demands have been implemented. He emphasized the need for trust in the central government’s efforts to restore stability.

As Manipur navigates through its crisis, Singh urges patience and trust in both the state and central governments.